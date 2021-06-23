4th Street Bridge over railroad to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 4th Street Bridge over the railroad between Hoven Drive and Floyd Boulevard will close this week for repairs.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will allow the city’s contractor to complete routine repairs to the bridge. The repair will begin the morning of Thursday, June 24, and will last for about two weeks.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

A detour utilizing Hoeven Drive, 3rd Street, and Iowa Street will be posted.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.