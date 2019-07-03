4th of July firework displays and parades across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland communities are putting on different activities for the 4th of July.

There are tons of different places people can go and enjoy professional firework displays near Siouxland.

  • Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City
  • Sioux City Explorer’s
  • Sioux City Country Club
  • Le Mars
  • Battle Creek
  • Bronson
  • Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake
  • Siouxland Freedom Park
  • McCook Lake
  • Dakota Dunes Country Club

There will also be some parades on Thursday as well.

  • Storm Lake at 10:30 a.m.
  • Battle Creek at 10:30 a.m.
  • Le Mars at 11 a.m.
  • Dakota Dunes at 5:30 p.m.

