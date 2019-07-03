4th of July firework displays and parades across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland communities are putting on different activities for the 4th of July.
There are tons of different places people can go and enjoy professional firework displays near Siouxland.
- Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City
- Sioux City Explorer’s
- Sioux City Country Club
- Le Mars
- Battle Creek
- Bronson
- Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake
- Siouxland Freedom Park
- McCook Lake
- Dakota Dunes Country Club
There will also be some parades on Thursday as well.
- Storm Lake at 10:30 a.m.
- Battle Creek at 10:30 a.m.
- Le Mars at 11 a.m.
- Dakota Dunes at 5:30 p.m.