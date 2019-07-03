4th of July firework displays and parades across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland communities are putting on different activities for the 4th of July.

There are tons of different places people can go and enjoy professional firework displays near Siouxland.

Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City

Sioux City Explorer’s

Sioux City Country Club

Le Mars

Battle Creek

Bronson

Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake

Siouxland Freedom Park

McCook Lake

Dakota Dunes Country Club

There will also be some parades on Thursday as well.