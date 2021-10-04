4th annual Siouxland Big Give begins Oct. 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Community Foundation will be hosting their fourth annual Siouxland Big Give campaign on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Siouxland Big Give is an online, 24-hour day of giving to local nonprofit organizations and connect them with the community. Nearly 100 charitable organizations are participating, and the goal is to raise more than $140,000. This year many nonprofits have secured matching gifts to propel them to their highest donations.

“Siouxland Big Give is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization, it’s a chance to learn about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and become a philanthropist. Anyone can be a part of the movement to give, regardless of wealth or position. Online giving allows individuals to support at a minimum of $10 or as big as they’d like,” said Katie Roberts, Executive Director of The Siouxland Community Foundation. “Several of these charities have secured matching gifts this year. When you leverage matching gifts, it’s truly a win-win situation. Some of our smaller donors will feel empowered by their gift being doubled. Of course, with so many organizations participating and the wide array of missions they represent, you can’t go wrong with which ever organization you choose.”

The Siouxland Big Give has raised over $337,000 for local nonprofits from donors from all over the tristate region and country. Participating nonprofits must provide services throughout Siouxland’s 80 mile radius of Sioux City and missions will range from arts, animals, education, and health, to human services, youth, and veterans.

For more information visit the website call 712-293-3303, or email at office@siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org.