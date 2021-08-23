4th annual car show held to benefit Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — At the Monona County fairgrounds, “The Classics” car club held their 4th annual Veterans Memorial Car Show to benefit the Veteran’s Memorial Museum.

Around 150 cars from all around Siouxland and beyond showed up to show support.

“To bring people to town and give recognition to our museum complex and everything, that’s the most important thing, to show people what we’ve got to offer and what we’ve got done here,” said Bill Wonder with The Classics Car Club.

Half of the proceeds from the car show will go to the museum.