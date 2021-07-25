48th RAGBRAI kicks off from Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Bright and early on Sunday morning, nearly 15,000 RAGBRAI riders packed up their camping gear and took off from the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

“This is amazing. I look forward to this every year, last year being canceled was super sad,” RAGBRAI rider Jason Lammers said.

Many were getting those last-minute checks on their bicycles before their roughly 80-mile trek to Sac City.

Lammers was one of several riders to say they’re thrilled to be back this year.

“I don’t bike a lot. I just bought a new bike this year for it, haven’t don’t a lot of training, probably could have done a lot more,” another RAGBRAI rider, Jeralynn Schulte, said.

This is Schulte’s first time participating in RAGBRAI.

“It’s actually all five of us on our team are all newbies, we’re all first-timers,” she said. “It’s always been on my bucket list, so I’m excited, I’m nervous. It’s supposed to be pretty blasted hot, so I’m a little concerned about that, but I think it’ll be awesome.”

Meanwhile, Lammers and his crew have been doing this anywhere between 8 to 18 years.

The ride lasts a full seven days, and participants will end their week-long trek in Clinton, Iowa.

“They think it’s a bike ride, but really it’s just a party that you happen to get to on your bike.”