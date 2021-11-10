47-year-old dies in crash near Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — One person has died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on Highway 19 about six miles north of Vermillion at 9:06 a.m., according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. They said that a 2013 Ford Escape was going north on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia GL semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were taken to the Vermillion hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old woman, died as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver, a 45-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not life-threatening. He was wearing a seat belt.

Names are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

