46th Annual Remsen Oktoberfest just days away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s always the last Saturday in October, the Remsen Oktoberfest. The 46th annual event will be taking over the small town on Saturday, Oct. 26.

This four and a half decade-long tradition has something for everyone. From polka music with ‘The Wendinger Band,’ to arts and crafts for the kids, Oktoberfest is full of activities for the whole family.

Speaking of families, there is a family-style dinner scheduled to start at 3 pm. That will be held at St. Mary’s High School. It will have all the Luxembourg and German favorites, like headcheese, german potato salad, and Luxembourg treipen. For those less adventurous, it will have American classics too. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw will be on the menu.

Those are just a handful of activities available for family fun on Saturday. You can find a full schedule of events here.