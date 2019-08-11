44th annual Pioneer Valley Days held in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Things got festive over in Sergeant Bluff Saturday evening.

Over at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Complex, they’re holding the 44th annual Pioneer Valley Days and as always the park is filled with great family-friendly games and entertainment like cornhole, bouncy houses and the pie-eating contest. Organizers say that it’s what Sergeant Bluff is all about.

“The thing about Sergeant Bluff is we are a close-knit community, we try to make everything family-friendly and we want to make sure everyone’s having a good time,” said Elad Shapira, a community action team member.

The festivities come to a close Sunday with a basketball tournament starting at noon.