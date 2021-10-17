44-year-old hospitalized following Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials stated a Nebraska man was shot in Sioux City Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police, a man was presented to the UnityPoint Health emergency room with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 11:54 p.m.

Authorities investigated and concluded the shooting took place in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

Gary Wendte, 44, of Emerson, Nebraska, was the man admitted to the hospital, and he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.