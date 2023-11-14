SIOUX City, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission was expected to address on Tuesday the sale of 43 acres of land in the Morningside area. But minutes before its meeting, the item was deleted from the commissions agenda.

Jason Geary serves as realtor for the property listing. He said the process of a formal contract cancellation with the Sioux City Community Schools District – the expected buyers of the property – is underway, and the land will go back on the market. However, he said it was a surprise that the school board voted against the purchase.

“It’s always been a vision of the family that that site could be used for a school,” Geary said. “In fact, that was one of the factors that drew us to their offer versus some of the other offers. And so we thought, I think my seller, my clients really felt like it would be a good thing for the community.”

Geary told KCAU that the property owners now plan to review other purchase offers and eventually move forward with the sale.