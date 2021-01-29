41st University of Okoboji Winter Games in full swing

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual tradition is in full swing on the Iowa Great Lakes this weekend. The 41st Okoboji Winter Games are being celebrated and although COVID-19 has caused some adjustments to the schedule, a majority of the events are still taking place outdoors.

“Its colorful, its big, it’s awesome!” said the Smit Family, Okoboji Winter Games attendees.

This is the Smits’ first time at the Okoboji Kite Festival. They shared which kit is their favorite.

“The whale or the big squid because they are just so big,” said the Smit Family.

“You can see them from the road, you can see them from the parking lot, you can see them from the ice you can really pick and choose whatever you want to do there’s a lot of outdoor opportunities here in the Iowa Great Lakes,” said Kiley Zankowski with the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

The kite festival is one of the many events that have remained on the winter games schedule.

“All year long, people say they look forward to the winter games and the kites and that’s why we do it,” said Steve Boote, the Kite Fest Organizer.

Boote says he started out with only 16 kites, but he now has more than 60.

“It’s one of those things like most of these guys that are here are professional kite pilots, they have been doing it for twenty to thirty years and so I’m told it gets into your blood and in three years into it, it certainly has gotten into mine,” said Boote.

However, a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes in setting up the color display.

“The holes need to be drilled into the ice for the kit anchors basically it’s a two by four that runs horizontally under the ice then we strap a 2,500-pound rating strap on to that and then the kites get tied on to that, so its a pretty big effort,” said Boote.

The kites will remain on display until Sunday. Click here for a full lists of events.