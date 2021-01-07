$400,000 grant going toward Chris Larsen Park Development Project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City has received a $400,000 grant, which will go towards the Chris Larsen Park Development Project.

The grant came from Iowa Great Places Program and Strengthening Communities Program was just one of nine grants totaling $1.2 million given to Iowa communities across the state. The grants are meant to re-energize communities.

As part of the Sioux City Downtown Riverfront Plan, the Chris Larsen Park Development Project is one of the top priorities to provide a recreational attraction and provide space for regional events, and spaces and facilities for community and family social gatherings.

The first phase begun in June of 2020 and further construction will resume spring of 2021. The second phase of construction will begin in the summer with the project expected to finish in the fall of 2022. To learn more about the Sioux City Riverfront Development Project, click here.

Sioux City was re-designated an Iowa Great Place by the Iowa Department of

Cultural Affairs in 2019. The re-designation made Sioux City eligible for Iowa Great Places

funding opportunities and assistance from the Department of Cultural Affairs program

staff.