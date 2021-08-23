40 minors cited for alcohol possession in large Stanton party

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County Sheriff’s office found a large party Saturday evening in which minors were found in possession of alcohol, officials say.

The investigation led to 40 minors being cited for Minor in Possession (MIP) of Alcohol and the four hosts were cited for Aiding and Abetting MIP, according to the release.

Those cited ranged in age from 15 to 20 and most were identified as students at Northeast Community College.

Several party-goers rushed to nearby fields and about 10 vehicles were towed from the scene.

A large number of alcoholic beverages were seized from the residence, officials say.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind everyone that underage drinking is illegal, and will be strictly enforced.