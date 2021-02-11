4-year-old girl critically injured after fall in Stanton, Neb.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 4-year-old girl has been critically injured after falling downstairs.

Authorities received a 911 call of the young girl falling and not breathing at a Stanton residence Wednesday at 9:26 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that authorities arrived to the scene quickly and found the girl barely breathing and unconscious. She was stabilized and treated until EMS arrived.

The girl was taken to the Norfolk hospital before later being transferred to an Omaha hospital where she was undergoing surgery for a head injury.

The sheriff’s office said they are contiuing to investigate the incident.