STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after a near-drowning incident Sunday afternoon in Stanton County, Neb.

The incident took place at the Maskenthine Lake beach area, about two miles north of Stanton, around 4:43 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. It was at that time that the sheriff’s office received a call of a near drowning of a 4-year-old boy.

Authorities responded to the scene within minutes, found the boy unresponsive, and took over emergency treatment. The boy was stabilized at the scene and then flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital.

Authorities investigated the incident and said the boy and his family were having a birthday party at the lake that afternoon. At some point, the boy took off his life jacket and then went underwater for a “short period of time” several yards from the shoreline. An adult saw the boy struggling and pulled him from the water.

The sheriff’s office said there have been six deadly drownings over 35 years at Maskenthine Lake.