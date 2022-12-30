PLAINVIEW, Neb. (KCAU) — Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.

According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on Highway 20 about four miles east of Plainview.

The Sheriff said that road conditions caused a head-on collision between two vehicles resulting in four people, two in each vehicle, needing to be taken to the hospital.

The four injured people were transported by ambulance. Their conditions and identities are not known at this time.

Osmond Fire Rescue and Plainview Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.