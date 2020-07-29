4 Siouxland airports receive grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve infrastructure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Four airports in Siouxland have received grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to help with improvements.
Sac City Municipal in Sac City, Iowa received $666,666 to reconstruct a runway lighting.
The Marv Skie-Lincoln County Airport in Tea, South Dakota is getting $130,000 to conduct airport-related environmental assessment/plan/study.
Harold Davidson Field in Vermillion received $998,500 to rehabilitate a taxiway.
The Chan Gurney Municipal in Yankton is getting $353,666 to reconstruct a runway.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said on Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to those states and territories.
Three airports in South Dakota and one in Iowa are a part of the 41 states and six territories that were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. DOT to receive the funds.
The following territories include:
- American Samoa
- the District of Columbia
- the Federated States of Micronesia
- the Marshall Islands
- Palau
- Puerto Rico
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao.
The total amount of grants includes over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $31 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal 100% federal share.
They will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects that include:
- Purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment
- Constructing runways and taxiways
- Repairing runways and taxiways
- Installing aircraft lighting and signage
- Conducting airport master plan studies
- Installing airport perimeter fencing
“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” said FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson. “These grants will allow these necessary projects to continue.”
For the full list of grants and an interactive map of the airports receiving the funds, visit the FAA’s website.
