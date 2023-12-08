SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Four members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing have been selected as the 2023 Airmen of the Year.

There are four categories in which the winners have been chosen: Airmen, NCO, Senior NCO, 1st Sgt.

In the Airmen category, Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak was selected in the 185th. Vondrak works full-time as a Plans Scheduling and Documentation specialist in the Maintenance Operation Flight. She is in her first enlistment and was recently selected to become a KC-135 Boom Operator.

Staff Sergeant Morgan Erdman was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year in the NCO category. Erdman previously served as a U.S. Marine. She now works as a traditional guard member with the 185th Air Transportation Squadron. During her free time, Erdman is busy parenting her three foster children

The 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the year in the Senior NCO category is Master Sgt. Shane Potts. He works full-time as the facilities manager in the 185th ARW Civil Engineering. Potts had begun as a traditional guard member working in Power Production.

Master Sgt. Brittne Willett has been named the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year in the category 1st Sgt. Willett is a traditional Iowa Air National Guard member. She works as a realtor in Sioux City full-time.

These four have not only been selected as the 185th’s Ariemen of the Year, but they will now be in the pool for the categories for the state and region. From that pool, one person will be selected in each category for national selection.