SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced the nearly $4 million reconstruction project of Stone Park Boulevard has been set to begin Monday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the contractor plans to begin construction on April 4 to Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road.

The project is set to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks as well as replace city utilities such as water, storm, and sanitary sewers along with a culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

Over the 2022 to 2023 construction season, the project will be set forth in stages. Stage 1 will close Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Avenue to Aspenwood Street and is anticipated to run from April to September.

Stage 2A is anticipated to begin in May and will replace the box culvert under Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road. Stage 2B and 2C are set to begin late summer through fall and will reconstruct Broken Kettle Road. The release indicated that these stages will be phased with a temporary signal to allow for traffic on Broken Kettle Road.

Stage 3 is scheduled for the 2023 construction season and will complete the reconstruction of Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood Street to Rebecca Street.

Access will be maintained from Aspenwood Street during Stage 1 and Stage 2A and a detour route along West Clifton Avenue from Stone Park Boulevard to Broken Kettle Road will be posted.

The Stone Park Boulevard Reconstruction Project is funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Block Grant that was awarded to Sioux City Engineering Company in the amount of $3,992,796.56 on February 28.