SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District has provided an update on the letters of interest of a vacant seat on the Board of Directors.

Officials say so far, 4 people have submitted those letters to the school district. Those individuals are:

Chad Krastel, who ran unsuccessfully in 2021

Maria Rundquist, a retired business owner

Philip Hamman, a former East High School teacher and coach

Shaun Broyhill, who ran unsuccessfully in 2021

The deadline to submit letters of interest is July 20 at 5 p.m. For more information on how to send those letters to the school board, click here.

Sioux City Community School District’s Board of Directors will hold a hearing on July 24 to hear from all of the official candidates.

In late May, Perla Alarcon-Flory informed the school board that her family will be moving outside of the school district. She announced in June her family will be living in Northwest Arkansas in July. In June, she formally resigned from her seat on the board. Alarcon-Flory was elected to a 3rd term in 2021.