4 Iowa schools reach $650,000 settlement over teacher who sexually abused student

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV)– Four Iowa school districts have agreed to pay the victim of sexual abuse by a teacher $650,000 in a legal settlement.

According to attorneys for the victim, who was 10-years-old at the time of the 2015 assault, the assault took place while Kyle Ewinger was employed by the Sibley Ocheyedan Community School District. The assault happened on school property.

Attorneys John M. Sandy, Matthew Sease, and Scott Wadding say the other districts that are part of the settlement were accused of knowing about previous similar allegations and failing to report them to Ewinger’s future employers.

In 2004, while working for the Mediapolis School District in southeast Iowa, Ewinger was alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a student. The district allowed him to resign and agreed not to report the situation to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and also provided him with “a neutral letter of recommendation to future employers.”

Ewinger then began working for the Akron Westfield Community School District, which discovered the information after hiring him. They did not report it to future employers.

Another allegation of inappropriate student contact was made at Ewinger’s next job, working for the Sioux City Community School District. Attornies say the district didn’t investigate the incident properly and did not inform Ewinger’s next employer, the Sibley Ocheyedan Community School District of the allegations.

“This young student suffered horrific acts that no person, especially a child, should ever have to endure. Children in school must be protected and nurtured. If the schools in this case had taken appropriate action with this predator, this life-altering assault would have been prevented. These schools failed this young student,” said attorney John M. Sandy, as part of a statement released to the media.

Ewinger pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse in February of 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.