4 injured in Carroll County two-vehicle collision

ARCADIA, Iowa (KCAU) – Four people were hospitalized after a crash on a county road in Carroll County Saturday.

The collision took place around 12:40 p.m. on 170th Street, just west of Falcon Avenue, about 2 miles northeast of Arcadia.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Tyler Mattingly, 26, of Fort Dodge, was driving west on 170th Street when the vehicle collided partially head-on and sideswiped with another vehicle driven by Brandon Kramer, 29, of Lanesboro, Iowa.

Mattingly was driving left of center lane and cresting a hill at the time of the crash, according to the report, according to the report.

The collision caused the vehicle driven by Kramer to rolled once and came to a rest upright in the south ditch, while Mattingly’s vehicle came to a rest in the north ditch.

Mattingly; Jacob Lawler, 25, of Wall Lake; and Jordan Downs, 21, of Denver, were flown to a hospital. Aubri Roper, 21, of Paton, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. It wasn’t specified which vehicle the three injured passengers were in.

The report said the injured were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It also said that distracted driving may have played a factor.

An investigations in ongoing.