4 injured after two-vehicle collision near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Four people suffered minor injuries, including an 89-year-old-woman, after a two-vehicle collision near Orange City.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on March 2, at 1:55 p.m. the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a collision that happened on Highway 60 near Orange City.

Dinah Ter Horst, 89, of Sioux Center, was driving south on Highway 60. Keith Maassen, 55, of Spencer, was driving behind Ter Horst when he struck her vehicle.

Both drivers and two passengers were taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Ter Horst’s vehicle suffered approximately $5,000 in damage, while Maassen’s minivan sustained an estimated $6,000 in damage.

Maassen was cited for following too close.

The sheriffs’ office was assisted by the Orange City Fire Department, Orange City Ambulance, Alton Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol.