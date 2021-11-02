4 hospitalized in 3 collisions Tuesday morning in Stanton County, Neb.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple collisions resulting in four people being hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that they responded to a two-vehicle collision around 7:09 a.m. on Highway 57 about seven miles south of Stanton. They said a Jorge Estrada-Sandoval, 53, of Columbus, was driving a pickup north when he missed the turn and began to back up on the highway. A semi also going north then collided into the back of the pickup.

Estrada-Sandoval was taken to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk for possible internal injuries. The semi-driver was uninjured. Both vehicles suffered major damage. Authorities add that seatbelts were in use.

Collision on Highway 57 Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

While at the scene of the semi and pickup collision, authorities also responded to another crash on Highway 57 about three-fourths a mile north of the first crash scene. Authorities said a Fed Ex van hit a deer. As a result, part of the northbound lane was blocked for about 20 minutes as the van was moved and secured. The driver was shaken up but declined medical treatment.

Around 8:12 a.m., the sheriff’s office then responded to a head-on collision on Highway 275 about 13 miles east of Norfolk, just east of 568th Avenue.

Authorities said Norma Zuniga, 47, of Norfolk, was driving a pickup east when a deer entered her lane. The pickup hit the deer and then veered into the westbound lane and hit another pickup head-on, pushing both pickups off the road.

Zuniga and her adult son were trapped in the wreckage. They were freed and then taken to the Norfolk hospital. The second driver, Allen Guenther, 55, of West Point, was also taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said a medical helicopter was requested but was unable to respond to the crash due to the weather. Both pickups are considered total losses.