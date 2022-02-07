STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Four people, including three elementary students, were hospitalized after a school bus and car collided in Stanton County Monday morning.

According to a release by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a crash just before 7 a.m. involving a school bus and car on 562nd Avenue just north of 843rd Road, about eight miles northwest of Stanton.

Authorities said the bus was going north and cresting a hill when it met the southbound car. As the bus swerved into the ditch, the car sideswiped the bus.

Image of the car involved in a collision with a bus in rural Stanton County on Feb. 7, 2022.

Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the car, James Short, 23, of Woodland Park was taken to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk. Three elementary students, all siblings, were taken to the hospital. All four suffered injuries that are considered not life-threatening.

The school bus driver Dallas Heppner, 56, of Hoskins, and two other elementary students on the bus were uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

The car is considered a total loss, and the bus suffered extensive damage. Seatbelts were in use by both drivers,s and airbags deployed in the car.