4-H students share excitement as they show livestock at Sioux County Fair

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – While most fairs in Siouxland were canceled because of COVID-19, the Sioux County Youth Fair was underway on Tuesday.

Fair organizers said with the extra safety precautions this year, the fair looks completely different.

“I only have one fair left, so if I didn’t get to show at this fair, I would have been heartbroken. Thankfully, there was a way to have this happen. Even though it makes for a very busy day and some very long nights and early mornings, it’s totally worth it,” said Aubrey Vanbriesen, a 4-H senior.

“The major difference though is, that normally our livestock stays for the entirety of the fair, so they come on Monday and they leave Thursday or Friday. Well, this year because of needing to regulate how many bodies are on our fairgrounds, that is where we had to change it,” said Katie Moyer, the Sioux County Youth Fair coordinator.

At this year’s fair, masks are encouraged, grandstands have been removed from the show area, and there are hand sanitizers throughout the grounds.

When it comes to the animals, once they’re shown, they have to be reloaded and sent back home. Organizers said this is to help minimize crowds at the fair.

“I love fair. I live for fair. Fair week is one of the most, best things that have ever been in my life,” said Aubrey.

Fair organizers said the kids take years to take care of these animals just to show them at the fair.

“It’s this long term commitment that these kids have, and they work towards. Bringing them here is really important to us because we want to showcase all of that hard work,” said Moyer.

“Because the kids didn’t have school, they put all that extra work into it. Some of the sports were canceled, so they spent a lot more time with their livestock this year then they probably have ever had,” said Jessica VanBriesen, Aubrey’s mother.

Hard work that many 4-Hers said they are proud to show off.

“I’m so thankful that everyone can come at their own risk if they like to see our projects,” said Audrey.

The Sioux County Fair will continue on for the next few days with the horse show being the main event for Wednesday.

