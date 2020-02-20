Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

4-H Annual Chili Cook-off Fundraiser to take place on March 21

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On a day when the snow is flying, what better way to warm up with some chili.

Christine Craig-Beyerink, Youth Outreach Coordinator with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach –Woodbury County came to the KCAU 9 Studios with details on when the chili will be served.

The 4-H Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser is on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary J. Treglia House on 9th and Jennings.

Admission for tickets is $5 a person or group of four people for $18. The tickets get you in to taste all the competitors’ chili and vote for your favorite one.

Raffle prizes generously donated by many local businesses in Siouxland and are $2 a ticket or five for $10.

If you purchase five raffle tickets, ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County will fill out a special sixth ticket for their grand prize weekend giveaway to Sioux Falls.

Enjoy kids activities, vendor booths, and a bake sale from the 4-H members and their families.

There will be a free photo booth by Studio 712 with a 1950s theme.

This fundraiser is for our local 4-H clubs and helping offset supply costs.

ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County has the Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser every year to make it affordable for all kids to be in the 4-H Youth program.

You can buy entry and raffle tickets by calling 712-224-3363 or stop by the ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County, 4728 So. Hills Drive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories