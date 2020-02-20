4-H Annual Chili Cook-off Fundraiser to take place on March 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On a day when the snow is flying, what better way to warm up with some chili.

Christine Craig-Beyerink, Youth Outreach Coordinator with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach –Woodbury County came to the KCAU 9 Studios with details on when the chili will be served.

The 4-H Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser is on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary J. Treglia House on 9th and Jennings.

Admission for tickets is $5 a person or group of four people for $18. The tickets get you in to taste all the competitors’ chili and vote for your favorite one.

Raffle prizes generously donated by many local businesses in Siouxland and are $2 a ticket or five for $10.

If you purchase five raffle tickets, ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County will fill out a special sixth ticket for their grand prize weekend giveaway to Sioux Falls.

Enjoy kids activities, vendor booths, and a bake sale from the 4-H members and their families.

There will be a free photo booth by Studio 712 with a 1950s theme.

This fundraiser is for our local 4-H clubs and helping offset supply costs.

ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County has the Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser every year to make it affordable for all kids to be in the 4-H Youth program.

You can buy entry and raffle tickets by calling 712-224-3363 or stop by the ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County, 4728 So. Hills Drive.