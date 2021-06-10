4 dead, including 2 kids, after crash near Scribner, Nebraska

SCRIBNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Two adults and two kids have died after a Thursday morning crash near Scribner.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 275, just east of Scribner, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi.

Authorities said that two adults and a child were found deceased at the scene. A second child was taken to a Fremont hospital where the child died. All four were from the passenger vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time, as family relationships of those involved are not known as of now.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. They believe that Highway 275 will be closed in the are for some time.