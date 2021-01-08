4 arrested on drug charges after package theft investigation in Ruthven

From left to right: Benjamin Novack, Brandon Harris, Riley Fagen. Photos courtesy of the Palo Alto County Jail.

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Three adults and a 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges after a report of packages being stolen from a residence.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate packages being stolen from a Ruthven residence on January 4. During the investigation, authorities identified Riley Fagen, 18, of Ruthven, according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities contacted Fagen at her residence, authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence.

In the residence, Authorities found three other people; Benjamin Novack, 21 of Jeffers, Minnesota; Brandon Harris, 38, of Milford, Iowa; and a 17-year-old juvenile. Fagen and the other three were arrested.

Fagen, Novack, and Harris were all charged with the felony of distribution to a person under 18 as well as the simple misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fagen was additionally charged with fifth-degree theft, trespassing, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine. Novack was additionally charged with possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and possession of controlled substance-3rd offense. Harris was additionally charged with possession of marijuana-3rd offense, possession of controlled substance-3rd offense. Fagen, Novack, and Harris were all booked into the Palo Alto County Jail.

The 17-year-old charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was transported to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office and released to a parent.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Emmetsburg Police Department at the Sheriff’s Office with the handling and processing of the suspects.