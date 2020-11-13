4 arrested after pursuit in Dakota County, Neb.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested four people early Thursday after a pursuit in Dakota County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a trooper saw a Ford Escape speeding on Highway 75 in South Sioux City Thursday around 12:10 a.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. After the vehicle refused to stop and fled south, the trooper then started a pursuit.

The vehicle turned west on 164th Street, north on Highway 110, and then east on Highway 20. As the vehicle merged onto Interstate 129, the NSP said it crossed the median and drove east in the westbound lanes before turning back into the median and driving west in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle then left the road, drove into the ditch and down a steep hill, where it then rolled onto its roof.

All four occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. The trooper was able to take one person into custody immediately, while the other three were quickly found by Dakota County deputies and another trooper.

The occupants were Kyle Bottorff, 24, of Hawarden, Iowa, Shanelle Horn, 28, of Winnebago, Nebraska, Arden Stabler, 29, of Decatur, Nebraska, and Frederick Baxter, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska. All four were arrested and charged for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Bottorff, Stabler, and Baxter were lodged in Dakota County Jail. Horn was transported to the hospital in Sioux City for an unrelated issue. The investigation remains ongoing.