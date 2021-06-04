3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Nebraska/South Dakota border

ANOKA, NE (KELO) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake has been reported Friday in South Dakota just across the border north of Spencer, Nebraska.

According to the United State Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:45 a.m. CST and originated 5 kilometers below ground. It happened near the Highway 18 and Highway 281 junction in South Dakota, about nine miles north of Spencer. They initially reported the quake as a 4.2 magnitude.

This has been at least the 3rd recorded earthquake in South Dakota in 2021.

Anyone who felt it can report so by clicking here. As of 12:20 p.m., 25 people reported feeling the earthquake.