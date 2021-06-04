3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Nebraska/South Dakota border

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

USGS map of earthquake north of Nebraska/South Dakota border

ANOKA, NE (KELO) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake has been reported Friday in South Dakota just across the border north of Spencer, Nebraska.

According to the United State Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:45 a.m. CST and originated 5 kilometers below ground. It happened near the Highway 18 and Highway 281 junction in South Dakota, about nine miles north of Spencer. They initially reported the quake as a 4.2 magnitude.

This has been at least the 3rd recorded earthquake in South Dakota in 2021.

Anyone who felt it can report so by clicking here. As of 12:20 p.m., 25 people reported feeling the earthquake.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories