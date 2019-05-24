4,000 flags placed on veteran gravestones at Memorial Park Cemetery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Memorial Day honors Americans who died in the line of service for their country. A special ceremony took place Thursday morning at Memorial Park Cemetery to honor all those who served in the military, a day for the community to pay tribute to those individuals in Siouxland.

"I think it's important for our community, it's important for the families of veterans to know our community cares about them, and if they can't be here to put a flag out on Memorial Day then we're going to do it," said Rene Lapierre, the event director.

Volunteers placed an American flag at the gravestone of each veteran buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. The event is very similar to the one that takes place at Arlington Cemetery each year.

"My father is buried at Arlington Cemetery, and I try to get out there every two years to visit. I have seen their cemetery, and we brought that tradition here to the Siouxland area," said Scottish Rite Volunteer Chuck Yates.

Forty-five volunteers were out to pay tribute to those who have fallen, and now 4,000 flags are placed above their gravestones. The event was a time to honor those who have served and be around loved ones. Many of the people who participated in the ceremony have family and friends buried at Memorial Park Cemetery.

"I was out putting up some flags on my dad and uncles' cemetery, and I saw these guys and I thought, 'You know what? We can do this.' So I'm really happy we rallied up about a dozen or 15 of us," said Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

The event doubled in size this year and event director Rene Lapierre is eager for the ceremony to continuously grow each year.