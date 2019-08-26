3rd Annual Wiffle Ball Classic gives proceeds to Siouxland Cares

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year Siouxland organizations take to the Miracle Field to play ball for a good cause and this year was no different.

KCAU 9’s Jessica Watson attended the 3rd Annual Wiffle Ball Classic today and shares how this game gives back.

Taking to the Miracle League Field today was a group of people determined to make Siouxland a better place while having a little fun of their own by going to bat for Siouxland Cares.

“Little bit of running around hitting some good hitting today so we caught a few balls it was great!,” said Mike Reynolds of Jackson Recovery.

The Annual Wiffle Ball Classic has become an instrumental fundraiser for Siouxland Cares.

“Which is a great organization it really supports youth in the community and helps to prevent drinking binge drinking and drug use so they do a lot of work in the community,” Reynolds added.

Similar local organizations were teamed up against each other, encouraging a bit of healthy competition for a good cause.

“I like the little rivalries that happen between the community partners particularly the Sioux City Schools and Bishop Heelan they kinda do a little trash talking and it’s just kinda fun all in fun for a good cause,” Linnea Fletcher of Siouxland Cares said.

And while many of the teams don’t prepare with practice, they all bring positive attitudes and a game-day spirit.

“The preparation that we did is we all signed our names on the list yes there is no practice involved because it’s not a skill thing it’s all for fun,” said Kevin Grieme of the Siouxland District Health Department.

“We shared some emails back and forth about the game but that was really about it we do a little rah rah beforehand and I think we just showed up,” mentioned Reynolds.

I was given three tries myself for a home run but failed miserably. Organizers say the event itself was a hit.

“Each year it gets bigger and so next year we look to add new community partners and members to come and participate with us,” said Fletcher.

The last time I held a bat was when I played softball when I was 6 so the fact I even managed to hit the ball was a big accomplishment for me.

And the biggest accomplishment for the community, of course, is that again, all proceeds go to Siouxland Cares’ Positive Youth Development programs.