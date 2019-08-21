3rd Annual Siouxland CARES Wiffle Ball Classic just days away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s almost time to dust off your wiffle ball bat and head out to the Miracle League Field of Sioux City. The 3rd Annual Siouxland CARES Wiffle Ball Classic is just around the corner. It will be held on Sunday, August 25. The games will begin at 11 a.m.

The classic will feature 12 community teams who will play against each other in a fun, two-inning game of wiffle ball. The teams will compete for the ultimate prize – bragging rights! There will also be an All-Star Game featuring a combination of members from both the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission and the Miracle League of Sioux City.

The Wiffle Ball Classic will include two Home Run Derby competitions. Prizes will be given to the person who hits the ball the farthest.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Siouxland CARES’ positive youth development programs.

Siouxland CARES’ executive director Britney Book stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.