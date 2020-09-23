3rd Annual Siouxland Big Give hoping to reach new goal of $130,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a day dedicated to helping support Siouxland nonprofits, and it’s all made possible by community support. The 3rd Annual Siouxland Big Give will be in full swing with a few changes this year.

“Small gifts are amazing it helps us. Every penny counts,” said Kristine Bornholtz, with the Women Aware of Siouxland Organization.

This will be Bornholtz’s third year participating in the annual fundraising event.

“Everything that we need to help our clients either directly or indirectly has to come from events like the Siouxland Big Give or through fundraising on our part,” said Bornholtz.

Bornholtz says this year’s funds will go directly towards helping clients pay for birth certificates, driver licenses, and social security cards.

“For every $20 we’re able to help someone get their identification or at least transportation for ten trips somewhere so $20 is huge for us,” said Bornholtz.

A little can go along way for the nearly 100 nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s big give.

“We’re hoping that those community members who are in a financial position that they can give in any amount find it in their heart to select a charity that is meaningful to them,” said Katie Roberts, the executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

People donating will have the option to go in person at a Siouxland Hy-Vee, online, or the Siouxland Big Give website, or this year’s new option through the Venmo app.

“Just make sure that you put in the note section I want it to go to this charity. If you don’t have a charity that you are very specific about you can leave it blank and we will put it in the general fund and the general fund will be split among all the charities,” said Roberts

Last year the Siouxland big give received $115,000 in donations. This year, Roberts is raising the bar and asking Siouxland to reach her new goal at $130,000.

“We do know it’s possible that our community may not be in a financial situation that they can give, but we are still hoping that we see a 10% increase this year,” said Roberts.

Click here for a list of non profit organization participating in the Siouxland Big Give.

