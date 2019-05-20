3rd Annual Sioux City Pride Festival prepare for events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is celebrating LGBTQ in a big way and with a big list of events open to everyone in the community.

The 3rd Annual Sioux City Pride is set to start May 31 with a Pride Prom event. That will be held at Girls, Inc. starting at 7:00 p.m.

The next day, June 1, the LGBTQ Pride Walk will take place. That walk is set to start at 10:00 a.m. The walk will begin at Iowa and Historic 4th Street at the former Rowdy’s Bar. Rowdy’s Bar was Sioux City’s first lesbian owned and operated bar. The walk will then head toward the The Sioux City Public Museum. There will be a reception following to recognize local LGBTQ figures, the Hidden Heroes, who have worked to advance the rights of LGBTQ citizens in the community.

All of the Siouxland Pride Alliance hosted activities are free and open to all ages.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will also be hosting their 7th Annual Pride Picnic on June 8.

Below is the full list of events taking place:

May 31

Friday at 7 p.m.

2019 Pride Prom

At Girls Inc. of Sioux City

June 1

Saturday at 10 a.m.

LGBTQ PRIDE WALK

Sioux City, Iowa

June 2

Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Church & Brunch

First Unitarian Church of Sioux City, Iowa

June 8

Saturday at 11:55 a.m.

2019 Pride Picnic

Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, IA

June 9

Sunday at 5 p.m.

Free Dinner and a Movie

Western Iowa Labor Federation in Sioux City, IA

June 14

Friday at 7 p.m.

“To Wong Foo” and Drag Queen Bingo

Sioux City Pride in Downtown Sioux City, IA

June 15

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Snapshots

Betty Strong Encounter Center in Sioux City, IA