SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 3rd Annual ProStart Food Truck Wars took place at North High School Thursday afternoon.

The event featured students from the Sioux City schools’ Culinary Pathway program. They cooked up an item from their “food truck” and served it to staff at North High School, who judged the foods. One student talked about how this event helps them achieve their goal.

“Seeing this whole dream come true and having this actually go through right now is kind of insane. It’s just really awesome to see all the food creations that we made up in our head are like right in front of us right now,” said Jesstina Henry, North High School Junior.

Students in the ProStart Program also made business and marketing plans for their own food trucks in addition to competing in the Food Truck Wars.