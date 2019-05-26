3rd annual Cars and Coffee event at Sioux City Fleet Farm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a perfect day outside for Siouxlanders to see some hot rides with their morning cup of coffee.

More than 180 cars were on display during the third annual ‘Cars and Coffee’ event at the Sioux City Fleet Farm. While the event was free, organizers accepted donations to help sponsor future events hosted by the Midwest Euro Club.

“I hope that they can enjoy it, [and] that it’s free. We get everything through donations. Fleet farm has been awesome helping us with this,” Corey Larkin with Midwest Euro Club said.