39th Street closure from Pierce Street to Jackson Street starts July 27

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The closure of 39th Street between Pierce Street and Jackson Street to all traffic has been announced by the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

Officials said the closure allows workers to complete paving repairs in the closed area. The closure is set to begin on Monday, July 27, and is expected to finish Monday, August 3. The completion of the paving repairs depends on the weather.

A detour will be available utilizing Pierce Street, 38th Street, and Jackson Street.

Officials ask drivers to drive cautiously, slow down, and obey traffic control signals.