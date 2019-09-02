39th Annual Knights of Columbus Phonothon taking place Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Life Skills Training Center in Le Mars has a special celebration coming up that they hope Siouxlanders will join in on.

The 39th Annual Knights of Columbus Phonothon is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Plymouth County Knight of Columbus will be calling and asking for donations. Ninety percent of the donations will go to Life Skills in Lemars and 10% to IA Special Olympics.

Life Skills Training Center is a private non-profit organization committed to assisting adults with disabilities to achieve maximum independence and productivity. A staff of trained professionals has enabled a growing number of persons the opportunity to train/learn and in the process earn incentive pay.

Shelly Thomson with the Life Skill Training Center in Le Mars was in the studio to talk more about the event.