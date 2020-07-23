38th Annual Governor’s Charity Steer show to take place August 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While there won’t be an Iowa State Fair, a piece of tradition will be making a stop in Sioux City.

The 38th Annual Governor’s Charity Steer show features 25 cattle and the Iowa kids that raise them to compete for the championship title.

The steer are sold at auction and the proceeds will be going to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.

On Wednesday, officials with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association explained that this is the first year the steer show will not be held at the state fair.

“We had to put this on. We knew we had to kind of provide that kind of positivity during a time like this and still be able to do an event that helps these families in need,” said Tanner Lawton, of Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

This show is set to take place on August 15 by invitation only.

However, the event will be streamed online at Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show website.

