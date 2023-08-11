DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the recipients of $38 million in housing tax credits, with Siouxland communities receiving more than $8 million.

Fifty-nine projects across the state, including 13 in Siouxland, were awarded money through the workforce Housing Tax Credit program. Roughly half of the money was to be allocated to the 88 smaller counties in the state.

One Siouxland project, Renovation of Jackrabbit Upper Story Development project, was highlighted by Reynolds. The project will create five rental units with easy access to restaurants, showing and other downtown amenities.

“Housing is a critical part of efforts to strengthen the quality of life statewide,” said Debi Durham, director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. “The awards announced today will help more communities thrive and more families move where opportunities await them.”

Siouxland projects awarded money include:

Carrol — Court Street Lofts Carroll Iowa – 12 units – $420,000

Cherokee — Pioneer Apartments – 92 – $1,000,000

Estherville — Deer Creek Apartments II – 64 units – $1 million

Glidden — Menlo Glidden Dedham Plus New Home Construction – 5 units – $195,330

Hawarden — Big Sioux Properties – 30 units – $1 million

Le Mars — Le Mars Municipal Airport Business Park – 12 units – $426,138

Le Mars — PrairieView 4 Plex Townhouse and 12 Plex Apartment – 16 units – $571,656

Manning — Manning – Origin Homes – 5 units – $188,640

Sheldon — Prarie Trail Villiage II – 40 units – $1 million

Sheldon– Jackrabbit Upper Story Development – 5 units – $184,500

Sioux Center — Country View Heights East – 32 units – $1 million

Sioux City — Avenue East Apartments – 36 units – $653,400

Sioux City — Anna’s Circle Phase 1 – 17 units – $397,800

The tax credit is intended to focus on projects that develop abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties.

Below is the full list of recipients.

According to the press release there had been 107 applications for $70 million in tax credits