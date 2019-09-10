$37,000 raised for Camp High Hopes at Miles for Smiles Poker Run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The second-annual Miles for Smiles Poker Run took place Saturday, and organizers said that the event raised more than $37,000 for Camp High Hopes.

While the weather wasn’t the best, more than 100 people participated and helped make the event successful.

Drivers journeyed 100 miles through the Loess HIlls with stops in Smithland, Castana, Onawa, Whiting, and ended at Eddie’s Tavern in Sergeant Bluff.

After the poker run, there was a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle drawing, tasty food, and live music from musician Ben Grillet.

Chris Liberto, the Executive Director of Camp High Hopes, said the event was a lot of fun and thanked everyone who participated.

“Thank you to the community of supporters who volunteered and donated to such an important cause,” Liberto said. “Your generosity ensures that those facing certain challenges in life continue to have a place to call their very own at Camp High Hopes. Thank you for the smiles!”

Proceeds from the event will go to Camp High Hopes to support programs and services for kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses. They said the money will be used to pay for things like adaptive activities, updated equipment, medical supplies, transportation, and healthy meals for campers while they attend camp sessions.

