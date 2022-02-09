PIERCE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities investigated a vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening that resulted in the death of a passenger.

According to the release, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near a convenience store in rural Pierce County at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A 2009 Chevy Sonic sedan driven by Peter Graham, 51, of Pierce, Neb., was travelling northbound on US Highway 81 when a 2014 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a side dump trailer, driven by Kevin Pelc, 33, of Butte, Neb., was exiting the north entrance of Prime Stop onto US Highway 81.

According to the release, the Peterbilt pulled out in front of the sedan causing it to strike the rear of the semi-tractor. The sedan then exited the roadway and entered into a roll before coming to a stop in the grass median.

Authorities on the scene identified a passenger in the sedan, Cassandra Lacost, 36, who was unresponsive when they arrived and was transported to Faith Regional Hospital where she succumbed to fatal injuries. Seat belts were worn by both occupants of the sedan and air bags did deploy.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Police Department, and Hadar Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The accident was investigated by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.