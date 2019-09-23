35th Annual Cardiology Conference is only weeks away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 35th Annual Cardiology Conference is just a few weeks away, and there’s still time to register.

The conference will take over the Sioux City Convention Center Wednesday, October 16 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a joint conference between MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. All physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, cardiology technicians and other healthcare professionals interested in cardiac care are encouraged to attend.

This year’s conference will highlight several important heart care topics, including pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, and TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement.)

If you are interested in attending this year’s conference, you can pre-register by calling MercyOne Siouxland, Educational Services at 712-279-2507 or emailing mercyeducation@mercyhealth.com.