SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 34 years ago, tragedy brought Siouxland together.

On the afternoon of July 19th, 1989, United Flight 232 experienced an explosive engine failure over the skies of Siouxland causing the pilot, Captian Al Haynes, to make an emergency landing at Sioux Gateway Airport without hydraulic control of the plane. Waiting on the airfield were emergency responders from all over Siouxland, and all were expecting the worst.

“It’s one of those things,” said the Curator of History for the Sioux City Public Museum Matt Anderson, “You’re not expecting something like that to happen but in order ot respond to it properly, you have to contemplate what you’re going to do in the event of something like that happening and it just so happen to work out that way.”

Of the 296 on board, 112 died and 184 survived thanks to the collaboration of everyone involved.