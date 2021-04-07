33rd Street paving project to begin next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City announced that the start of 33rd Street Paving Project from Floyd Boulevard to St. Anthony’s Place starting next week.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said that the project will begin April 12, which will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from Floyd Boulevard to St. Anthony’s Place. Storm sewer infrastructure will also be replaced.

This project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will close 33rd Street from Floyd

Boulevard to just east of St. Anthony’s Place. Access to Trinity Heights during the first stage will

be available from St. Anthony’s Place via Glen Oaks Boulevard. The second stage will begin

once the first stage is reopened to traffic and will close the intersection of 33rd Street and St.

Anthony’s Place via Floyd Boulevard. Access to Trinity Heights during Stage 2 will be available

from the Trinity Heights Main entrance. The work is anticipated to be complete in 50 working

days around July.



A detour utilizing Floyd Boulevard, Outer Drive, Indian Hills Drive, and Glen Oaks Boulevard will

be in place throughout the duration of construction.



Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.