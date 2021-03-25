33 Woodbury County nonprofits awarded more than $400,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grants totaling over $400,000 were awarded to 33 Woodbury County nonprofits on Thursday.

According to a release, the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded $401,252 to nonprofits across Woodbury County during its Spring 2021 Grants Ceremony.

Award recipients were determined by the Grant Review Committee, which reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding from this year’s 33 organizations. The grants were split up into five categories including:

Economic Development,

Community Improvement and Tourism,

Human Services and Health Services,

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious,

Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education,

The recipients awarded under each category are listed below.

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $73,290

Orpheum Theatre Preservation Project: Upgrade the in-house lighting systems, $15,000,

Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO): Restore Siouxland Trails Map application and print paper trail map, $9,580,

City of Oto, IA: Purchase a CASE skid loader, $15,000,

Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Sgt. Floyd Tristate Chapter: Riverfront Lewis & Clark campsite monument, $15,000,

ISU Extension and Outreach Woodbury: Implement Salir Adelante! program, $3,710,

City of Sioux City: Mural on West 7th Street, $15,000.

Human Services, Health Services: $122,310

Pierson Volunteer Fire Fighters Association: bunker gear for volunteer fire fighters, $15,000,

Women Aware: Siouxlanders in Transition Services, $12,400,

Sanford Community Center: Install flooring and paint at the Sanford Center East facility, $15,000,

Siouxland Community Health Center: Install new dental equipment, $14,000,

Sunrise Retirement Community: Purchase ADA wheelchair conversion van, $15,000,

Hospice of Siouxland: Revamp door security system, $13,000,

City of Bronson: LED lighting for city park, $6,659,

Community Action Agency of Siouxland: Install new windows in Isabelle Sloan School, Head Start and Early Head Start site, $11,846,

Crossroads of Western Iowa: Purchase 9 defibrillators for residence houses, $9,405,

Source for Siouxland: Consolidate, distribute a community Resource Guide, $10,000,

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $93,457

Sioux City Fire Rescue: Purchase a safety training trailer and instruction aids, $7,000,

Lawton Fire Fighters: Purchase equipment for new fire engine: $15,000,

Salix Fire and Rescue: Replace air respirator safety gear, $15,000,

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Siouxland: Install new ADA compliant door and security system, $12,425,

Hope Redemption Center: Purchase glass crusher and two trailers, $10,980,

Siouxland Youth for Christ: Facility improvements with interior and exterior lighting, $14,552,

American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79, Correctionville, IA: Replace roof of 100-year-old G.A.R. building, $13,500,

City of Correctionville: Repair and preserve cemetery headstones, $5,000,

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $81,095

Tristate Revolution Soccer Club: Build a shelter at Ruegger Soccer Field, $15,000,

Vangarde Arts: Purchase and install professional audio/visual recording and streaming equipment, $10,000,

Art Center Association of Sioux City: Install new video and sound system, $15,000,

City of Pierson: Electronic message center, $15,000,

Sioux City Community Theatre: Install new plumbing, $11,095,

Saturday In The Park: Create a documentary on SITP’s 30-year history, $15,000,

Education: $31,100

Launchpad Children’s Museum: Technology upgrade, $8,600,

Beyond the Bell: Technology upgrade, $15,000,

Siouxland Medical Education Foundation: Purchase, install point of service ultrasound equipment, $7,500,

The grants brought MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County nonprofits and governmental entities to almost $41 million since 1994.