32 COVID-19 patients being treated at MercyOne, UnityPoint in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 32 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, June 23.

In a joint statement from the two hospitals, the patients’ information is not being provided to protect the patients’ privacy.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in RMCC Region 3, which serves northwest Iowa, there are a total of 38 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

Health officials reported that 12 are in the ICU, 7 are on ventilators, and 2 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 583 inpatient beds, 110 ICU beds, and 98 ventilators available.