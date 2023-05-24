SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday, many organizations received grants thanks to one non-profit.

Thirty-one local organizations received a total of $500,000 from the Missouri River Historical Development Wednesday. The funds are a part of MRHD’s Target Grant Program, which awards applicants up to $25,000 for a project.

MRDH’s president said selecting which organizations receive the grant is a difficult process.

“If we awarded 31 grants today, we probably had 60 more applicants and they’re all worthy causes. So, the people on that committee have to figure out what we can fund enough on. Again, that’s a rewarding experience too because you see all the need in the community and that really helps you feel all good that we can do.” said Steve Huisenga, MRDH president

A few of the organizations awarded during Wednesday’s event include the Mid-American Air Museum, the Lawton Firefighters Association, and Sunrise Retirement Community.